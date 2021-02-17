Some plant-based burgers have even more sodium than their meaty counterparts, according to the Consumer Council. Photo: Facebook
Vegetarian dishes not always as healthy as they appear, Hong Kong consumer watchdog warns
- While skipping meat is often considered the healthier option, some vegetarian dishes contain high levels of sodium and sugar, the Consumer Council warns
- Veggie burgers, for instance, contained up to 20 per cent more sodium than their meaty counterparts
Topic | Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Some plant-based burgers have even more sodium than their meaty counterparts, according to the Consumer Council. Photo: Facebook