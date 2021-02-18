The Sinovac Biotech jab is one of three vaccines that Hong Kong has bought. Photo: Xinhua The Sinovac Biotech jab is one of three vaccines that Hong Kong has bought. Photo: Xinhua
The Sinovac Biotech jab is one of three vaccines that Hong Kong has bought. Photo: Xinhua
What do we know about the different Covid-19 vaccines for Hong Kong, and which one should you take?

  • Hong Kong has agreed to buy 22.5 million doses of vaccine, with three companies supplying 7.5 million shots each
  • Of the jabs coming from Sinovac Biotech, Pfizer-BioNTech, and AstraZeneca, only the first two have official approval for use in the city

Gigi Choy
Gigi Choy and Victor Ting

Updated: 11:47am, 18 Feb, 2021

