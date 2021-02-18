The Sinovac Biotech jab is one of three vaccines that Hong Kong has bought. Photo: Xinhua
What do we know about the different Covid-19 vaccines for Hong Kong, and which one should you take?
- Hong Kong has agreed to buy 22.5 million doses of vaccine, with three companies supplying 7.5 million shots each
- Of the jabs coming from Sinovac Biotech, Pfizer-BioNTech, and AstraZeneca, only the first two have official approval for use in the city
