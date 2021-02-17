A new legal amendment would expand a compensation scheme for commuters injured or killed during inclement weather. Photo: Nora Tam
Legal amendment to expand compensation for Hong Kong commuters hurt or killed in inclement weather
- The current compensation scheme only covers deaths and injuries incurred under a No 8 typhoon signal or higher, or under a red or black rainstorm warning
- The amendment will expand that coverage to include periods of ‘extreme conditions’, which can be announced by the chief secretary
Topic | Typhoon Mangkhut
