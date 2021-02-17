A new legal amendment would expand a compensation scheme for commuters injured or killed during inclement weather. Photo: Nora Tam A new legal amendment would expand a compensation scheme for commuters injured or killed during inclement weather. Photo: Nora Tam
A new legal amendment would expand a compensation scheme for commuters injured or killed during inclement weather. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Legal amendment to expand compensation for Hong Kong commuters hurt or killed in inclement weather

  • The current compensation scheme only covers deaths and injuries incurred under a No 8 typhoon signal or higher, or under a red or black rainstorm warning
  • The amendment will expand that coverage to include periods of ‘extreme conditions’, which can be announced by the chief secretary

Topic |   Typhoon Mangkhut
Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 9:09pm, 17 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A new legal amendment would expand a compensation scheme for commuters injured or killed during inclement weather. Photo: Nora Tam A new legal amendment would expand a compensation scheme for commuters injured or killed during inclement weather. Photo: Nora Tam
A new legal amendment would expand a compensation scheme for commuters injured or killed during inclement weather. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE