A Sinovac employee handles a box of the company’s coronavirus vaccine, officially approved for use in Hong Kong on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Hong Kong approves emergency use of China’s Sinovac vaccine
- More details of the city’s vaccination programme to be unveiled at an afternoon press conference
- Some have questioned if the decision to authorise the mainland-produced jabs was rushed, noting lack of review in a peer-to-peer journal
