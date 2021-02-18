About 41 per cent of the respondents said they would prefer to be among the last 10 per cent of the population to get the shots. Photo: Shutterstock About 41 per cent of the respondents said they would prefer to be among the last 10 per cent of the population to get the shots. Photo: Shutterstock
Only about 40 per cent of Hongkongers surveyed willing to get vaccinated against Covid-19

  • Public perception of the government’s vaccination scheme may change gradually as people become more familiar with it, according to Baptist University professor
  • Top HKU academic says authorities could enhance communication efforts to increase public confidence in the vaccine

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 6:38pm, 18 Feb, 2021

About 41 per cent of the respondents said they would prefer to be among the last 10 per cent of the population to get the shots. Photo: Shutterstock
