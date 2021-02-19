Civil service chief Patrick Nip has defended the government’s decision to prioritise the elderly for vaccination. Photo: Bloomberg Civil service chief Patrick Nip has defended the government’s decision to prioritise the elderly for vaccination. Photo: Bloomberg
Civil service chief Patrick Nip has defended the government’s decision to prioritise the elderly for vaccination. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong official defends safety of Sinovac jabs for elderly, insists city is committed to science when deciding who should be inoculated

  • Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip rejected suggestions the government had ‘jumped the gun’ in prioritising elderly people for vaccination
  • Advisers have suggested people aged 85 and older should not take the Pfizer-BioNTech jab, while the lack of data on Sinovac also raises questions as to whether it is safe for the elderly

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 2:55pm, 19 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Civil service chief Patrick Nip has defended the government’s decision to prioritise the elderly for vaccination. Photo: Bloomberg Civil service chief Patrick Nip has defended the government’s decision to prioritise the elderly for vaccination. Photo: Bloomberg
Civil service chief Patrick Nip has defended the government’s decision to prioritise the elderly for vaccination. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE