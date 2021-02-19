Civil service chief Patrick Nip has defended the government’s decision to prioritise the elderly for vaccination. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Hong Kong official defends safety of Sinovac jabs for elderly, insists city is committed to science when deciding who should be inoculated
- Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip rejected suggestions the government had ‘jumped the gun’ in prioritising elderly people for vaccination
- Advisers have suggested people aged 85 and older should not take the Pfizer-BioNTech jab, while the lack of data on Sinovac also raises questions as to whether it is safe for the elderly
