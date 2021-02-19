A lab assistant has been arrested for allegedly tampering with coronavirus test samples at the offices of the private lab BGI. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police arrest lab assistant accused of tampering with coronavirus test samples
- The worker was captured by security cameras appearing to shake saliva samples at the Tai Po offices of the private lab BGI
- An investigation suggests the suspect acted alone, and police are still trying to identify a motive for the alleged tampering
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
