Hong Kong police arrest lab assistant accused of tampering with coronavirus test samples

  • The worker was captured by security cameras appearing to shake saliva samples at the Tai Po offices of the private lab BGI
  • An investigation suggests the suspect acted alone, and police are still trying to identify a motive for the alleged tampering

Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:52pm, 19 Feb, 2021

