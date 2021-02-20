Hong Kong’s mass vaccination drive will begin next week.
Coronavirus: Hong Kong facing about 15 new cases, expert says Sinovac vaccine safe for elderly in stable health condition
- Dr Thomas Tsang, a member of the government’s task force on the pandemic, says key is whether the aged with chronic illnesses have their conditions under control
- First 1 million doses of mainland China’s Sinovac vaccines landed in city on Friday, with mass drive to start next week
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong’s mass vaccination drive will begin next week.