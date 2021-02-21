Hong Kong has recorded more than 10,800 coronavirus cases in total. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong’s contact tracers put up with lies and abuse, while trying to locate people close to Covid-19 patients
- It takes persistent probing, detective work for 200 volunteers to track down patients’ contacts
- Anxious to avoid quarantine, some clam up and refuse to admit they were with Covid-19 patients
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong has recorded more than 10,800 coronavirus cases in total. Photo: Warton Li