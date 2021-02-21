The Hong Kong public is being urged to engage in the Covid-19 vaccine campaign starting this week. Photo: May Tse The Hong Kong public is being urged to engage in the Covid-19 vaccine campaign starting this week. Photo: May Tse
The Hong Kong public is being urged to engage in the Covid-19 vaccine campaign starting this week. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong fourth wave: reopening borders depends on high take-up of coronavirus vaccine, health minster says in fresh appeal to the public

  • Health secretary says mass immunisation will help the city bring back cross-border travel and kickstart its economic recovery
  • No 2 official says long-awaited launch this week of Hong Kong’s inoculation drive will be a ‘shot in the arm’ for the city

Zoe Low
Updated: 12:53pm, 21 Feb, 2021

