Carrie Lam on Monday was the first to receive a Covid-19 vaccine in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: more than 40,000 sign up for vaccine, as Hong Kong leader applauds public’s sense of urgency

  • System issues at launch include some members of public being able to take early slots reserved for priority residents
  • Up to 42,000 had booked their jabs by 9am on Tuesday after midnight launch of appointments process online

Updated: 10:54am, 23 Feb, 2021

