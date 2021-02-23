Carrie Lam on Monday was the first to receive a Covid-19 vaccine in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: more than 40,000 sign up for vaccine, as Hong Kong leader applauds public’s sense of urgency
- System issues at launch include some members of public being able to take early slots reserved for priority residents
- Up to 42,000 had booked their jabs by 9am on Tuesday after midnight launch of appointments process online
