Health officers work to reopen the Cambridge Building and Tong Seng Mansion on Wednesday after an overnight lockdown. Photo: Edmond So Health officers work to reopen the Cambridge Building and Tong Seng Mansion on Wednesday after an overnight lockdown. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: Hong Kong finance chief says vaccination push city’s top priority; more than 10 new cases expected

  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan tells Legco ‘priority is to push the vaccination programme’; unveils HK$120 billion in measures for embattled economy
  • Other cash will be used to ramp up surveillance and testing efforts, while HK$1 billion will bankroll city’s vaccine indemnity fund

Emily Tsang
Updated: 3:13pm, 24 Feb, 2021

