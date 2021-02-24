Hong Kong purchased 1.12 billion masks amid the coronavirus pandemic – at least 83 million were defective or from dubious sources. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: more than 83 million masks Hong Kong purchased amid pandemic were defective or from dubious sources
- The revelation came as treasury chief Christopher Hui detailed problems with the city’s massive procurement campaign in a written reply to Legco
- How much the city spent on the 1.2 billion total masks purchased without a tendering process, however, was not disclosed
