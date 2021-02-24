Government officers stand guard at the perimeter of a Covid-19 lock down zone in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong budget: millions to be spent upgrading city’s health technology for fight against Covid-19
- Government’s total spending on health is set to rise from HK$98.3 billion in this financial year, to HK$115.8 billion in 2021-2022
- Millions of dollars pledged for IT and hardware upgrades for cross-border health code and contact-tracing centre
Topic | Hong Kong budget 2021-2022
Government officers stand guard at the perimeter of a Covid-19 lock down zone in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Sam Tsang