Hong Kong budget: millions to be spent upgrading city’s health technology for fight against Covid-19

  • Government’s total spending on health is set to rise from HK$98.3 billion in this financial year, to HK$115.8 billion in 2021-2022
  • Millions of dollars pledged for IT and hardware upgrades for cross-border health code and contact-tracing centre

Victor Ting and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 8:13pm, 24 Feb, 2021

Government officers stand guard at the perimeter of a Covid-19 lock down zone in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Sam Tsang
