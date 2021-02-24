An electric vehicle charging facility inside the car park of the Elements shopping mall in West Kowloon. Photo: Nora Tam An electric vehicle charging facility inside the car park of the Elements shopping mall in West Kowloon. Photo: Nora Tam
An electric vehicle charging facility inside the car park of the Elements shopping mall in West Kowloon. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong budget: city bets big on electric vehicles and green finance, but concern groups say more needed to hit 2050 carbon neutrality goal

  • Finance Secretary Paul Chan on Wednesday revealed that a road map to ending use of fossil fuel-powered cars is set to be released next month
  • But local green groups fear follow-up will be in short supply, and note real issue is how the city generates its electricity to begin with

Zoe Low and Chan Ho-him

Updated: 9:03pm, 24 Feb, 2021

