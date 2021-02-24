An electric vehicle charging facility inside the car park of the Elements shopping mall in West Kowloon. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong budget: city bets big on electric vehicles and green finance, but concern groups say more needed to hit 2050 carbon neutrality goal
- Finance Secretary Paul Chan on Wednesday revealed that a road map to ending use of fossil fuel-powered cars is set to be released next month
- But local green groups fear follow-up will be in short supply, and note real issue is how the city generates its electricity to begin with
Topic | Hong Kong budget 2021-2022
