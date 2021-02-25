People wait for Covid-19 screening at mobile testing centre in Wong Tai Sin on Thursday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong records 13 new coronavirus infections, three of them untraceable
- Twelve of the new cases were local, while one was imported from Indonesia
- One of the untraceable cases involved a 62-year-old man who went to work the day after testing positive for reasons that remain unclear
