People wait for Covid-19 screening at mobile testing centre in Wong Tai Sin on Thursday. Photo: Edmond So People wait for Covid-19 screening at mobile testing centre in Wong Tai Sin on Thursday. Photo: Edmond So
People wait for Covid-19 screening at mobile testing centre in Wong Tai Sin on Thursday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong records 13 new coronavirus infections, three of them untraceable

  • Twelve of the new cases were local, while one was imported from Indonesia
  • One of the untraceable cases involved a 62-year-old man who went to work the day after testing positive for reasons that remain unclear

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 3:49pm, 25 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People wait for Covid-19 screening at mobile testing centre in Wong Tai Sin on Thursday. Photo: Edmond So People wait for Covid-19 screening at mobile testing centre in Wong Tai Sin on Thursday. Photo: Edmond So
People wait for Covid-19 screening at mobile testing centre in Wong Tai Sin on Thursday. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE