The Covid-19 vaccination scheme launches for priority groups on Friday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong mobilised for mass vaccination launch, with jab slots filled until mid-March by 70,000 residents

  • Scheme’s mass launch on Friday morning coincides with operations starting at the city’s first temporary Covid-19 hospital
  • More than 1,000 civil servants in place to support jabs scheme, while bookings are suspended as tens of thousands fill first fortnight’s slots

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 8:00am, 26 Feb, 2021

