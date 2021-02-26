More cases linked to a cluster originating at a restaurant at the K11 Musea mall are expected to be announced Friday. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong expecting around 20 new coronavirus cases, as health authorities rush to contain expanding restaurant cluster
- So far, eleven people who visited a restaurant in the K11 Musea mall are believed to have been infected, with more cases from the cluster expected to be among those announced on Friday
- Anyone who visited the restaurant between February 18 and 24 is required to get tested for the coronavirus by Friday
