An electric vehicle charging facility inside the car park of the Elements mall in West Kowloon. Photo: Nora Tam An electric vehicle charging facility inside the car park of the Elements mall in West Kowloon. Photo: Nora Tam
An electric vehicle charging facility inside the car park of the Elements mall in West Kowloon. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong’s electric vehicle goal ‘the most progressive in Asia’, and could become more progressive still, environment minister says

  • The city’s target of phasing out new purchases of fossil fuel-powered cars by 2035 will be reviewed every five years to see if it can be brought forward
  • Over the past decade, the number of electric vehicles in Hong Kong has grown from just 184 to more than 18,500

Topic |   Hong Kong budget 2021-2022
Phila Siu
Phila Siu

Updated: 3:18pm, 26 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An electric vehicle charging facility inside the car park of the Elements mall in West Kowloon. Photo: Nora Tam An electric vehicle charging facility inside the car park of the Elements mall in West Kowloon. Photo: Nora Tam
An electric vehicle charging facility inside the car park of the Elements mall in West Kowloon. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE