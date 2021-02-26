An electric vehicle charging facility inside the car park of the Elements mall in West Kowloon. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s electric vehicle goal ‘the most progressive in Asia’, and could become more progressive still, environment minister says
- The city’s target of phasing out new purchases of fossil fuel-powered cars by 2035 will be reviewed every five years to see if it can be brought forward
- Over the past decade, the number of electric vehicles in Hong Kong has grown from just 184 to more than 18,500
Topic | Hong Kong budget 2021-2022
An electric vehicle charging facility inside the car park of the Elements mall in West Kowloon. Photo: Nora Tam