Hundreds of thousands of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine shots are now in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: 580,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines arrive in Hong Kong, offering boost to jabs campaign
- First of initial two batches of US-German jab lands in city from Frankfurt on Cathay Pacific flight CX2066
- The Pfizer doses offer an alternative to the mainland-produced Sinovac jab, with vaccinations for priority groups now in full swing
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
