Wellcome International Kindergarten at Tuen Mun resumes face-to-face classes after Lunar New Year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Wellcome International Kindergarten at Tuen Mun resumes face-to-face classes after Lunar New Year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong children returning to school after long time at home risk catching common cold, experts warn

  • Researchers highlight sharp rise in respiratory tract infections when schools resumed last year
  • Bracing themselves for kids falling sick, schools to enforce strict infection-control measures

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 4:10pm, 27 Feb, 2021

