High-end shopping centre K11 Musea in Tsim Sha Tsui on Monday said it will remained closed through Friday to ensure all staff are tested. Photo: May Tse High-end shopping centre K11 Musea in Tsim Sha Tsui on Monday said it will remained closed through Friday to ensure all staff are tested. Photo: May Tse
High-end shopping centre K11 Musea in Tsim Sha Tsui on Monday said it will remained closed through Friday to ensure all staff are tested. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: K11 Musea extends closure amid ‘super-spreader’ cluster; experts say city’s restaurant staff should be vaccine priority

  • The high-end shopping centre in TST, originally set to reopen on Wednesday, says extra time needed to complete second round of testing for workers
  • The cluster, which emerged at Mr Ming’s Chinese Dining, has led health experts to push for the quick vaccination of catering sector workers

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 1:16pm, 1 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
High-end shopping centre K11 Musea in Tsim Sha Tsui on Monday said it will remained closed through Friday to ensure all staff are tested. Photo: May Tse High-end shopping centre K11 Musea in Tsim Sha Tsui on Monday said it will remained closed through Friday to ensure all staff are tested. Photo: May Tse
High-end shopping centre K11 Musea in Tsim Sha Tsui on Monday said it will remained closed through Friday to ensure all staff are tested. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE