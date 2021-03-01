High-end shopping centre K11 Musea in Tsim Sha Tsui on Monday said it will remained closed through Friday to ensure all staff are tested. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: K11 Musea extends closure amid ‘super-spreader’ cluster; experts say city’s restaurant staff should be vaccine priority
- The high-end shopping centre in TST, originally set to reopen on Wednesday, says extra time needed to complete second round of testing for workers
- The cluster, which emerged at Mr Ming’s Chinese Dining, has led health experts to push for the quick vaccination of catering sector workers
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
High-end shopping centre K11 Musea in Tsim Sha Tsui on Monday said it will remained closed through Friday to ensure all staff are tested. Photo: May Tse