Members of the public queue for Covid-19 jabs in Jordan on the day of the vaccination campaign’s launch last week. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: bookings for Hong Kong’s first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations to open on Wednesday, with jabs starting next week
- Priority residents to be the first in the city to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech jabs the following Wednesday
- Some 63,000 jabs are being distributed over the next three days to about 830 private clinics in Hong Kong
