Mr Ming’s Chinese Dining at the K11 Musea shopping centre, site of a Covid-19 cluster that included 48 people as of Monday. Photo: Winson Wong Mr Ming’s Chinese Dining at the K11 Musea shopping centre, site of a Covid-19 cluster that included 48 people as of Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Mr Ming’s Chinese Dining at the K11 Musea shopping centre, site of a Covid-19 cluster that included 48 people as of Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong expands testing notifications for those who used government app at K11 Musea; city expects fewer than 10 new cases

  • But one health expert has questioned the value of the app, saying it should be replaced with a version that automatically tracks users’ movements
  • The current version serves as more of an ‘electronic logbook’ than a true contact-tracing app, respiratory medicine specialist Dr Leung Chi-chiu says

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zoe LowGigi Choy
Zoe Low and Gigi Choy

Updated: 2:24pm, 2 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Mr Ming’s Chinese Dining at the K11 Musea shopping centre, site of a Covid-19 cluster that included 48 people as of Monday. Photo: Winson Wong Mr Ming’s Chinese Dining at the K11 Musea shopping centre, site of a Covid-19 cluster that included 48 people as of Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Mr Ming’s Chinese Dining at the K11 Musea shopping centre, site of a Covid-19 cluster that included 48 people as of Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE