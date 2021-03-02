Professor Lai Ching-lung is the chair of medicine and hepatology at the University of Hong Kong. Photo: RTHK Professor Lai Ching-lung is the chair of medicine and hepatology at the University of Hong Kong. Photo: RTHK
University of Hong Kong opts not to renew contract of top hepatitis expert who first joined its medical school 56 years ago at the age of 16

  • University’s medical school had wanted Professor Lai Ching-lung’s part-time contract extended for two years
  • HKU’s selection and promotion committee turned down the request last week, source says

Elizabeth Cheung and Kanis Leung

Updated: 8:19pm, 2 Mar, 2021

