The English Schools Foundation has about 3,000 staff members and more than 18,000 students in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Thousands of staff of Hong Kong’s biggest international school group to undergo Covid-19 screening from this week for full resumption of in-person classes
- Move comes after parents’ group demand in a letter to the management that schools start testing all staff regularly for full resumption of classes
- But no date has yet been set to fully start half-day classes at the 22 kindergartens and schools run by the English Schools Foundation
