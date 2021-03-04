The English Schools Foundation has about 3,000 staff members and more than 18,000 students in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout The English Schools Foundation has about 3,000 staff members and more than 18,000 students in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
The English Schools Foundation has about 3,000 staff members and more than 18,000 students in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Thousands of staff of Hong Kong’s biggest international school group to undergo Covid-19 screening from this week for full resumption of in-person classes

  • Move comes after parents’ group demand in a letter to the management that schools start testing all staff regularly for full resumption of classes
  • But no date has yet been set to fully start half-day classes at the 22 kindergartens and schools run by the English Schools Foundation

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 2:24pm, 4 Mar, 2021

