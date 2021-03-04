Dozens of people have been told to consult their doctor rather than receive the Sinovac jab when presenting for an appointment. Photo: Sam Tsang Dozens of people have been told to consult their doctor rather than receive the Sinovac jab when presenting for an appointment. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong vaccination centres deem dozens unfit for Sinovac jab; city expects fewer than 10 new Covid-19 cases

  • Minister in charge of immunisation programme reveals many of those turned away on Wednesday had chronic illnesses
  • Several told to consult their doctors rather than take the jab immediately, following the death of a chronically ill patient who was given the mainland-made shot

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 3:09pm, 4 Mar, 2021

