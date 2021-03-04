Fake human papillomavirus (HPV) shots were found at two clinics in Hong Kong in 2019. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong ombudsman accuses authorities of inadequate monitoring of high-demand vaccines
- Ombudsman accuses Food and Health Bureau and Department of Health of lack of showing any effort in explaining their monitoring mechanism for vaccines
- It urges the government to ensure transparency of information once Covid-19 jabs become available in private market and also prevent the spread of counterfeit shots
