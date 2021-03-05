A top Hong Kong microbiologist has suggested the Sinovac vaccine may not be the most appropriate for the elderly and chronically ill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: top microbiologist recommends BioNTech vaccine for Hong Kong’s elderly, chronically ill; 11 new cases recorded
- But government pandemic adviser David Hui says data for those older than 60 who took Sinovac jabs show little reason to restrict it based on age
- The debate emerged after the death of a 63-year-old man suffering from multiple illnesses who had taken the mainland-produced vaccine
