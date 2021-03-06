The man was admitted to Kwong Wah Hospital last Friday. Photo: Edward Wong The man was admitted to Kwong Wah Hospital last Friday. Photo: Edward Wong
The man was admitted to Kwong Wah Hospital last Friday. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Probe launched after man found dead on stretcher in Hong Kong hospital waiting area

  • The 63-year-old, who suffered from chronic illnesses, arrived at Kwong Wah Hospital A&E last Friday after visiting clinic over cough, bloodstained sputum
  • Staff were unable to locate the patient by calling his name in the waiting area at 10.30pm and 2am. An employee found him at 5am unresponsive on stretcher

Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 12:44am, 6 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The man was admitted to Kwong Wah Hospital last Friday. Photo: Edward Wong The man was admitted to Kwong Wah Hospital last Friday. Photo: Edward Wong
The man was admitted to Kwong Wah Hospital last Friday. Photo: Edward Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE