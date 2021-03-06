The man was admitted to Kwong Wah Hospital last Friday. Photo: Edward Wong
Probe launched after man found dead on stretcher in Hong Kong hospital waiting area
- The 63-year-old, who suffered from chronic illnesses, arrived at Kwong Wah Hospital A&E last Friday after visiting clinic over cough, bloodstained sputum
- Staff were unable to locate the patient by calling his name in the waiting area at 10.30pm and 2am. An employee found him at 5am unresponsive on stretcher
The man was admitted to Kwong Wah Hospital last Friday. Photo: Edward Wong