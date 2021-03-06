More doses of the mainland-produced Sinovac vaccine will arrive within the month, Hong Kong’s health minister said on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang More doses of the mainland-produced Sinovac vaccine will arrive within the month, Hong Kong’s health minister said on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s next batch of Sinovac jabs to arrive within the month; fewer than 10 new cases expected

  • Health minister says drop in daily bookings for vaccination programme likely down to residents doing due diligence, seeking advice from doctors
  • A dip in appointments followed the death of a 63-year-old man who took Sinovac, though an expert panel concluded the drug was not the cause

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Updated: 12:55pm, 6 Mar, 2021

