More doses of the mainland-produced Sinovac vaccine will arrive within the month, Hong Kong’s health minister said on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s next batch of Sinovac jabs to arrive within the month; fewer than 10 new cases expected
- Health minister says drop in daily bookings for vaccination programme likely down to residents doing due diligence, seeking advice from doctors
- A dip in appointments followed the death of a 63-year-old man who took Sinovac, though an expert panel concluded the drug was not the cause
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
More doses of the mainland-produced Sinovac vaccine will arrive within the month, Hong Kong’s health minister said on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang