Hong Kong receives second batch of BioNTech vaccines, with city expected to log about 15 new cases

  • The new shipment of BioNTech jabs takes the total number of doses available to more than 1.3 million
  • Their arrival comes as Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung assures the public that the city’s vaccines meet safety and efficacy standards

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 1:51pm, 7 Mar, 2021

A lab worker demonstrates the dilution, extraction and labelling of BioNTech vaccines, which will become widely available on Wednesday. Photo: Nora Tam
