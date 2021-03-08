People queue up outside a vaccination centre in Tin Shui Wai on Monday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng People queue up outside a vaccination centre in Tin Shui Wai on Monday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader, experts say vaccination drive must go on; city records nine new cases

  • Experts in the medical community say that a handful of cases of Sinovac recipients experiencing medical emergencies was no reason to halt inoculations
  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam, meanwhile, says the drive is essential to getting the pandemic under control, and a key factor in resuming cross-border and international travel

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 2:24pm, 8 Mar, 2021

People queue up outside a vaccination centre in Tin Shui Wai on Monday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
