Coronavirus: Hong Kong take-up for vaccination bookings falls after medical incidents involving Sinovac jab recipients

  • Official in charge of scheme says drop in appointment attendance from 90 to 72 per cent reflects public concern about the vaccines
  • Experts to study third death of a Sinovac jab recipient; two previous fatalities found to have no direct links with vaccine

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 1:35pm, 9 Mar, 2021

