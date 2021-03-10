Hong Kong residents line up for vaccinations near Kwun Chung Market, Jordan. Photo: Felix Wong
Under Hong Kong’s expanded Covid-19 vaccine drive, bosses could offer rewards for staff who take jabs
- The city has opened up bookings for another 1.3 million workers to take their shots, but companies are divided over whether they will encourage staff to sign up
- While restaurants and schools are eager to reduce contagion risks, other sectors, such as taxi operators, are taking a more cautious approach, pointing to their many elderly employees
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong residents line up for vaccinations near Kwun Chung Market, Jordan. Photo: Felix Wong