Hong Kong residents line up for vaccinations near Kwun Chung Market, Jordan. Photo: Felix Wong Hong Kong residents line up for vaccinations near Kwun Chung Market, Jordan. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong residents line up for vaccinations near Kwun Chung Market, Jordan. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Under Hong Kong’s expanded Covid-19 vaccine drive, bosses could offer rewards for staff who take jabs

  • The city has opened up bookings for another 1.3 million workers to take their shots, but companies are divided over whether they will encourage staff to sign up
  • While restaurants and schools are eager to reduce contagion risks, other sectors, such as taxi operators, are taking a more cautious approach, pointing to their many elderly employees

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Cannix YauChan Ho-him
Cannix Yau and Chan Ho-him

Updated: 8:47am, 10 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong residents line up for vaccinations near Kwun Chung Market, Jordan. Photo: Felix Wong Hong Kong residents line up for vaccinations near Kwun Chung Market, Jordan. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong residents line up for vaccinations near Kwun Chung Market, Jordan. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE