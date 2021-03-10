A man is placed in an ambulance after experiencing side effects following his Covid-19 vaccination. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong doctors, patients groups push for greater guidance on vaccine side effects; city expecting more than 10 new cases
- Some doctors actually advising patients against getting the jab, Dr Gabriel Choi Kin of the Hong Kong Medical Association warns
- But city’s IT minister urges residents to stick with programme, noting benefits of mass vaccination vastly outweigh the drawbacks
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A man is placed in an ambulance after experiencing side effects following his Covid-19 vaccination. Photo: May Tse