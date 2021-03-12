One government pandemic adviser has warned a cluster at Ursus Fitness in Sai Ying Pun could herald the city’s fifth wave of infections. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong expecting about 60 new coronavirus cases as pandemic adviser warns growing gym cluster could herald fifth wave of infections
- The ‘super-spreader’ outbreak at Ursus Fitness in Sai Ying Pun has already seen more than 240 people sent into quarantine
- Authorities now eyeing cluster closely as they weigh city’s next round of social-distancing guidelines
