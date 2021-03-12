Hong Kong has recorded its first case of facial paralysis following a coronavirus vaccination, an official report revealed on Friday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong has recorded its first case of facial paralysis following coronavirus vaccination, report reveals
- The man in question began developing symptoms of Bell’s palsy within hours of receiving the Sinovac vaccine on March 6
- The incident was revealed in a Department of Health report on possible adverse reactions to vaccines, though the cases it contains have not yet been definitively linked to the jabs
