Hong Kong has recorded its first case of facial paralysis following a coronavirus vaccination, an official report revealed on Friday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong has recorded its first case of facial paralysis following coronavirus vaccination, report reveals

  • The man in question began developing symptoms of Bell’s palsy within hours of receiving the Sinovac vaccine on March 6
  • The incident was revealed in a Department of Health report on possible adverse reactions to vaccines, though the cases it contains have not yet been definitively linked to the jabs

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 11:30pm, 12 Mar, 2021

