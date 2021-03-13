Queues for Covid-19 testing built up in Edinburgh Place, Central, on Friday afternoon in the wake of the rapid spread of cases in the district. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Queues for Covid-19 testing built up in Edinburgh Place, Central, on Friday afternoon in the wake of the rapid spread of cases in the district. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus infections linked to Hong Kong gym cluster could appear in ‘many residential areas’ of Central and Western district; about 40 new cases expected

  • Sewage samples indicate there are potential Covid-19 cases in a large number of Central and Western residential areas, reveals professor who advises government
  • Most of Saturday’s caseload is connected with the super-spreading outbreak at Ursus Fitness, source says

Christy Leung
Updated: 1:27pm, 13 Mar, 2021

