Coronavirus infections linked to Hong Kong gym cluster could appear in ‘many residential areas’ of Central and Western district; about 40 new cases expected
- Sewage samples indicate there are potential Covid-19 cases in a large number of Central and Western residential areas, reveals professor who advises government
- Most of Saturday’s caseload is connected with the super-spreading outbreak at Ursus Fitness, source says
