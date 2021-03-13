Ursus Fitness in Pok Fu Lam is believed to be at the centre of a rapidly expanding coronavirus cluster. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s rapidly expanding Covid-19 gym cluster takes industry by surprise as it strengthens measures to prevent infections
- Some 99 coronavirus infected people – including customers, staff and close contacts – have so far been linked to the Ursus Fitness Centre outbreak
- Fitness centres respond by resorting to deep cleaning, virus screening, and temporarily banning users and trainers who frequent more than one gyms
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
