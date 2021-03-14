Buildings in Mid-Levels were locked down until Sunday morning for compulsory Covid-19 testing of residents. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong expecting more than 20 new cases, as fears of fifth Covid-19 wave grip city
- No cases detected in lockdown of Mid-Levels residential buildings after about 1,855 tested for the virus
- A super-spreading gym cluster on Hong Kong Island is fuelling the latest rush of confirmed Covid-19 cases
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Buildings in Mid-Levels were locked down until Sunday morning for compulsory Covid-19 testing of residents. Photo: Winson Wong