The Covid-19 crisis has extended to the US consulate in Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong grants quarantine exemption allowing children of infected US consulate staff to join them in hospital
- Couple’s children are not required to enter quarantine under a special dispensation made on compassionate grounds, Carrie Lam says
- Covid-19 outbreak taking hold of the city’s wealthier neighbourhoods on Hong Kong Island has spread to US consulate
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The Covid-19 crisis has extended to the US consulate in Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng