Coronavirus: Hong Kong grants quarantine exemption allowing children of infected US consulate staff to join them in hospital

  • Couple’s children are not required to enter quarantine under a special dispensation made on compassionate grounds, Carrie Lam says
  • Covid-19 outbreak taking hold of the city’s wealthier neighbourhoods on Hong Kong Island has spread to US consulate

Jeffie Lam and Nadia Lam

Updated: 12:03pm, 16 Mar, 2021

