Members of the public queue for a BioNTech jab in Ap Lei Chau Sports Centre. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: booking rush for Hong Kong’s expanded vaccination scheme; city expects about 20 new Covid-19 cases
- Vaccinations now being offered to over 30s, extending the scheme to 80 per cent of the city’s population
- Half-hour waiting times for some trying on Tuesday to book jab appointments online
