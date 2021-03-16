The Hong Kong government has said it is exploring arrangements to bring Hongkongers stranded in Britain back to the city. Photo: AFP The Hong Kong government has said it is exploring arrangements to bring Hongkongers stranded in Britain back to the city. Photo: AFP
The Hong Kong government has said it is exploring arrangements to bring Hongkongers stranded in Britain back to the city. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong hints at new arrangement to bring home residents stranded in Britain

  • ‘The government is exploring arrangements that could facilitate these residents’ direct return,’ a spokesman says
  • City officials noted the number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Britain had fallen from a previous weekly high of more than 400,000 to about 40,000 earlier this month

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 2:55pm, 16 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Hong Kong government has said it is exploring arrangements to bring Hongkongers stranded in Britain back to the city. Photo: AFP The Hong Kong government has said it is exploring arrangements to bring Hongkongers stranded in Britain back to the city. Photo: AFP
The Hong Kong government has said it is exploring arrangements to bring Hongkongers stranded in Britain back to the city. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE