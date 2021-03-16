Clofazimine was found to be able to suppress the viral load in the lungs of golden Syrian hamsters infected with Covid-19. Photo: EPA-EFE
Leprosy drug clofazimine effective in suppressing Covid-19, researchers from Hong Kong, US and Denmark find
- HKU infectious diseases expert Yuen Kwok-yung describes finding as ‘exciting’ but says more work will be needed to ascertain the drug’s use
- Combating Covid-19 with clofazimine and remdesivir can further boost recovery, researchers write in international scientific journal Nature
