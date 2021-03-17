Domestic helpers enjoy their day off in Victoria Park in December. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong domestic helpers reluctant to get Covid-19 vaccines amid concerns over efficacy, side effects
- Eman Villanueva, spokesman for Asian Migrants’ Coordinating Body, says most helpers are adopting a wait-and-see approach on vaccination
- Betty Yung, of Hong Kong Employers of Overseas Domestic Helpers Association, says bosses will not force workers to get the shots
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
