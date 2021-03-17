Domestic helpers enjoy their day off in Victoria Park in December. Photo: Sam Tsang Domestic helpers enjoy their day off in Victoria Park in December. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong domestic helpers reluctant to get Covid-19 vaccines amid concerns over efficacy, side effects

  • Eman Villanueva, spokesman for Asian Migrants’ Coordinating Body, says most helpers are adopting a wait-and-see approach on vaccination
  • Betty Yung, of Hong Kong Employers of Overseas Domestic Helpers Association, says bosses will not force workers to get the shots

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:42am, 17 Mar, 2021

