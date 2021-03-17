HSBC announced the temporary closure of its headquarters on Wednesday after three staff members contracted Covid-19. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: HSBC closes Hong Kong headquarters after more staff test positive; city expecting 10-plus new cases
- The iconic HSBC headquarters in Central will be closed until further notice after three people working there tested positive for Covid-19
- Anyone who has stayed in the building for more than two hours between March 3 and 16 must undergo compulsory testing
HSBC announced the temporary closure of its headquarters on Wednesday after three staff members contracted Covid-19. Photo: Sam Tsang