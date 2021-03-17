Hong Kong has rolled out its vaccination campaign. Photo: Nora Tam Hong Kong has rolled out its vaccination campaign. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong vaccine takers could be exempt from certain travel restrictions, social-distancing rules under incentives being considered, city leader reveals

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam says she has noticed some residents are reluctant to get vaccinated because the Covid-19 shots are new
  • Authorities have been looking into offering incentives to drive up Covid-19 vaccinations while more work can be done on boosting trust, she says

Natalie Wong
Updated: 5:27pm, 17 Mar, 2021

