Members of the public queue outside the Community Vaccination Centre at Hong Kong Central Library, in Causeway Bay. Photo: Felix Wong
Covid-19 vaccines: restoring Hong Kong public’s confidence in jabs vital, say medical experts, as city leader considers travel lure to boost vaccination take-up rate
- Hong Kong officials are considering offering incentives for taking the jab, such as exemptions from certain travel restrictions, in bid to increase vaccinations
- With public concerns over safety of Sinovac jabs mounting, experts say questions remain over whether enough residents will get inoculated
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
