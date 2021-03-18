Members of the public queue outside the Community Vaccination Centre at Hong Kong Central Library, in Causeway Bay. Photo: Felix Wong Members of the public queue outside the Community Vaccination Centre at Hong Kong Central Library, in Causeway Bay. Photo: Felix Wong
Covid-19 vaccines: restoring Hong Kong public’s confidence in jabs vital, say medical experts, as city leader considers travel lure to boost vaccination take-up rate

  • Hong Kong officials are considering offering incentives for taking the jab, such as exemptions from certain travel restrictions, in bid to increase vaccinations
  • With public concerns over safety of Sinovac jabs mounting, experts say questions remain over whether enough residents will get inoculated

Gigi ChoyElizabeth Cheung
Gigi Choy and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 11:29am, 18 Mar, 2021

