The Hospital Authority has said it will investigate claims that children were forced to endure harsh treatment. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong Covid-19: children restrained to ward beds for safety and parents told beforehand, officials say over row on isolation of babies
- Authority defends its practice after concerns raised over how infants and other children with Covid-19 are treated in hospital
- If space permits, parents who do not carry the virus will be given the option of staying with the children, it says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
