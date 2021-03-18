The Hospital Authority has said it will investigate claims that children were forced to endure harsh treatment. Photo: Felix Wong The Hospital Authority has said it will investigate claims that children were forced to endure harsh treatment. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong Covid-19: children restrained to ward beds for safety and parents told beforehand, officials say over row on isolation of babies

  • Authority defends its practice after concerns raised over how infants and other children with Covid-19 are treated in hospital
  • If space permits, parents who do not carry the virus will be given the option of staying with the children, it says

Phila Siu and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 7:02am, 18 Mar, 2021

